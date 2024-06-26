Mumbai: Apple iPhone 12 Stolen During Award Ceremony At The Taj In Colaba; Company Director Files FIR | AFP

Mumbai: An iPhone 12 mobile phone belonging to a private company employee was stolen during at an award ceremony at TheTaj, Colaba, recently. According to the FIR filed by Suruchi Athavale (52) at Colaba police station an award function was held at the Crystal Room of her company, Meyer Organics Pvt Ltd.

Ms Athavale is one of the directors of the company. After the event was over, Ms Athavale left the hotel and dipped into her purse to get her phone so that she can summon her driver. She is a resident of Naupada in Thane.

However, she could not find her phone. She went back to hotel to search for her phone, but in vain. Later the Taj security staff showed her a CCTV footage of an unknown man stealing the mobile from her phone. While all employees were busy with the award ceremony, the unknown person took advantage of the situation and stole the iPhone costing around Rs 70,000.