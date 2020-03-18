Mumbai: Appellate Tribunal for housing societies, redevelopment is on fast track, now

The government's move will bring cheer to one lakh registered housing societies in Maharashtra. Of these, 60,000 societies are located in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. Most of the societies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will benefit.

Another minister said, ''If the majority votes in favour of a project, then the redevelopment should not get stuck due to a minority. That was fine, but in the event of a dispute among tenants there was no provision for an Appellate Authority; and approaching the court was time consuming.

Therefore, the government hopes to give much needed push to redevelopment of cooperative societies, as disputes among tenants can be now resolved in the Appellate Authority.''

In another development, the state cabinet has given its nod to scrapping of the Maharashtra International Education Board established by the Fadnavis government.

It will now be merged in the higher and secondary board.

The cabinet concluded that the MIEB was controlled by a group of people and had no transparency in its working. The BJP-led government had not secured the necessary approval of the State Education and Research & Training Council for the establishment of MIEB, it is pointed out.