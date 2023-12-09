 Mumbai: Anticipatory Bail Granted To Chhota Shakeel's Close Aide Riyaz Bhati’s Son Booked For Threatening Extortion Case Witness
It is claimed that on November 3, Amad had called the witness on the instructions of his father for deposing evidence in favour of his father

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 08:29 PM IST
Riyaz Bhati |

Mumbai: The sessions court has granted anticipatory bail to Amad Bhati son of Underworld don Chhota Shakeel's close aide Riyaz Bhati, booked for threatening witnesses to depose in favour of his father in the extortion case registered against his father with Versova police station.

It is claimed that on November 3, Amad had called the witness on the instructions of his father for deposing evidence in favour of his father. Further, he also passed his number to his father, who threatened him to give evidence in his favour. Also, it is alleged that Amad had threatened the witness through WhatsApp messages. The witness after the incident approached the police against these threats.

Amad pleads 'not guilty'

Amad, in anticipation of arrest, approached the court for pre arrest claiming he is innocent. He has further claimed that apart from being a son of Riyaz Bhati, he has no role to play. 

The plea was opposed by public prosecutor Ashwini Raykar saying Amad was called by the police to join the probe. However, he failed to appear and approached the court for pre- arrest bail. Besides, Raykar further argued that if released on bail, he may repeat the act.

The court, after hearing both sides, observed that the offence is not punishable with life or death. 

"Nothing is to be seized from the applicant. Considering the role of applicant/accused, prima facie his custodial interrogation is not necessary. Considering all the above aspects and the nature of the offence, present applicant/accused is entitled to be released on bail by imposing certain conditions," the court said.

The court has now asked him to not threaten any witnesses or repeat the act or tamper with the evidence.

Mumbai: Anticipatory Bail Granted To Chhota Shakeel's Close Aide Riyaz Bhati's Son Booked For...

