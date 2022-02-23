Mumbai : Anti-Narcotic Cell arrests foreign nationals with 192 grams of cocaine worth Rs 57 lakhs

The Anti-Narcotic Cell of Mumbai crime branch have arrested a 34-year-old Nigerian national and found 192 grams of cocaine worth Rs 57 lakhs. The police said the foreign national was supplying the drugs to local smugglers across Mumbai and its suburbs.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Okeke Chinonso Goodluci 34, a resident of Khairani road, Marol in sakinaka, Andheri east.

The Kandivli Unit of ANC was patrolling the western suburbs areas. On February 22, at 1:30pm the team apprehended a suspicious person and on further search found 192 grams of cocaine worth Rs 57.60 lakhs.

Datta Nalawade, Deputy commissioner of police, ANC said they have registered a case under relevant section of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act.

Nalawade said the accused was produced in the court and has been remanded in police custody.

The accused is a foreign national was smuggling the drugs among local peddlers across Mumbai and suburbs. "We are checking the syndicates and foreign links. The cocaine supply links and routes international links," said a police officer.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 09:07 PM IST