Mumbai: Anti-Human Trafficking Unit Attached To Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Rescue Child Workers From Garage

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police rescued two minor boys (aged 11 and 15). The minors were found to be working in unsafe conditions at an automobile garage near the fly-over-bridge in Bhayandar east.

After spotting the minors at work, the patrolling team from the AHTU conducted an inspection at the garage engaged in repair work of two-wheelers. After verifying that both the boys were below the age of 18, the police personnel rounded up their employers and booked them under the recently amended sections of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, Juvenile Justice Act-2015 (Care And Protection of Children) and section 374 of the IPC. The accused were identified as Kanikram Gautam (30) and Chandrabhan Yadav (45).

The employers exploited the minors by subjecting them to excessive and hazardous work while paying them extremely low wages. The rescued boys who are natives of Uttar Pradesh were moved to the children’s welfare home until they are reunited with their families, police said. Officials from the Navghar police station are conducting further investigations.

