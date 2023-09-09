Pune: Two Minor Children Electrocuted To Death In Mundhwa; One Booked

Representative image

Pune: In a heartbreaking incident in Pune's Mundhwa, two young boys, aged 8 and 6, tragically lost their lives due to electric shock. The Pune police have taken swift action by booking a contractor in connection with the incident.

The incident happened on June 30, however, Mundhwa police filed the case yesterday. The contractor identified as Dharu Kale and a resident of Narhe, Ambegaon, Pune, had been working at a construction site in the area. A complaint was filed against him by Pooja Ganesh Potphode, a 24-year-old woman native to Nagpur, who had come to Pune for work.

Lack of safety measure during installation

According to the police report, Dharu Kale had given electricity connection at Pooka Potphode's house using an old cable wire that was linked to the building's light meter. Unfortunately, no proper precautions or safety measures were taken during the installation of the light under the shed, leading to a fatal electric shock. Tragically, Potphode's two sons, Shaurya Potphode (age-8) and Kanha Potphode (age-6), lost their lives on the spot due to the electric shock.

Initially, the police had registered a case of accident, but after a thorough investigation into the matter, it registered a case against Dharu Kale, the contractor responsible for the tragic incident. Further investigation is underway.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)