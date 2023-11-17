 Mumbai: Andheri Station Infrastructure Upgrade; Temporary Closure Of South (Old) FOB Staircase
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Andheri Station Infrastructure Upgrade; Temporary Closure Of South (Old) FOB Staircase

Mumbai: Andheri Station Infrastructure Upgrade; Temporary Closure Of South (Old) FOB Staircase

The closure period is scheduled for 20 days, starting from either the 19th or 20th of November 2023, as confirmed by a Western Railway (WR) official.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Andheri Station Infrastructure Upgrade; Temporary Closure of South (Old) FOB Staircase | Wikimedia Commons

In a proactive move to enhance Andheri station's infrastructure, significant improvement work is currently in progress. As part of these ongoing developments, the staircase of the South (old) Foot Over Bridge (FOB) that connects Platform No. 4/5 towards the West is set to undergo a temporary closure. The closure period is scheduled for 20 days, starting from either the 19th or 20th of November 2023, as confirmed by a Western Railway (WR) official.

During this temporary closure, passengers are urged to use alternative routes for seamless connectivity. The staircase on Platform No. 6/7, along with the operational Escalator for the East side and elevated deck, will remain accessible. Moreover, alternative Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) on the West side will be open, ensuring passengers can navigate the station with minimal disruption, according to the official statement.

The Western Railway (WR) expresses regret for any inconvenience caused to commuters during this brief period. Emphasizing the necessity of this temporary closure, the railway authority highlights its commitment to larger initiatives aimed at improving Andheri station's facilities. The goal is to create a more efficient, modern, and passenger-friendly commuting experience for all.

"The inconvenience caused during this temporary closure is a small price to pay for the long-term benefits that the station improvements will bring. The Western Railway is committed to providing a safer, more comfortable, and streamlined experience for passengers," stated an official.

Read Also
Mumbai: CR Transports Over 1 Lakh Automobiles; Generates Revenue Of ₹120.18 Cr During 1st April to...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC Launches Door-to-Door Screening Campaign To Eradicate Tuberculosis & Leprosy

Mumbai: BMC Launches Door-to-Door Screening Campaign To Eradicate Tuberculosis & Leprosy

Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sharad Koli Booked For Alleged Social Media Threats Against Chief Minister...

Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sharad Koli Booked For Alleged Social Media Threats Against Chief Minister...

Candidates Resort To Malpractices In Examination, Reminds Us Of 'Munnabhai MBBS': Bombay High Court

Candidates Resort To Malpractices In Examination, Reminds Us Of 'Munnabhai MBBS': Bombay High Court

Mumbai: Andheri Station Infrastructure Upgrade; Temporary Closure Of South (Old) FOB Staircase

Mumbai: Andheri Station Infrastructure Upgrade; Temporary Closure Of South (Old) FOB Staircase

Mumbai News: Congress' Varsha Gaikwad Asks BMC To Fill Up Top Posts

Mumbai News: Congress' Varsha Gaikwad Asks BMC To Fill Up Top Posts