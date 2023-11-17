Mumbai: Andheri Station Infrastructure Upgrade; Temporary Closure of South (Old) FOB Staircase | Wikimedia Commons

In a proactive move to enhance Andheri station's infrastructure, significant improvement work is currently in progress. As part of these ongoing developments, the staircase of the South (old) Foot Over Bridge (FOB) that connects Platform No. 4/5 towards the West is set to undergo a temporary closure. The closure period is scheduled for 20 days, starting from either the 19th or 20th of November 2023, as confirmed by a Western Railway (WR) official.

During this temporary closure, passengers are urged to use alternative routes for seamless connectivity. The staircase on Platform No. 6/7, along with the operational Escalator for the East side and elevated deck, will remain accessible. Moreover, alternative Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) on the West side will be open, ensuring passengers can navigate the station with minimal disruption, according to the official statement.

The Western Railway (WR) expresses regret for any inconvenience caused to commuters during this brief period. Emphasizing the necessity of this temporary closure, the railway authority highlights its commitment to larger initiatives aimed at improving Andheri station's facilities. The goal is to create a more efficient, modern, and passenger-friendly commuting experience for all.

"The inconvenience caused during this temporary closure is a small price to pay for the long-term benefits that the station improvements will bring. The Western Railway is committed to providing a safer, more comfortable, and streamlined experience for passengers," stated an official.

