Mumbai: Andheri Police Arrest Man For Cheating Local BJP Leader Of ₹65 Lakh

Representational Image | File

Mumbai: The Andheri police have arrested a person in connection with a high-end car fraud targeting Karandeep Lugani, the vice president of North Central Mumbai Yuva Morcha. The accused has been identified as Sheldon Vaz, who cheated Lugani to the tune of ₹65 lakh.

Lugani, a resident of JB Nagar in Andheri, offers job opportunities to skilled employees in foreign countries. The acquaintance between him and Vaz goes back nearly 13 years. In February, Vaz approached Lugani, offering a partnership in his business of renting expensive cars, to which the latter agreed.

Subsequently, Lugani took a loan and handed over the funds to Vaz, who purportedly used the money to purchase cars for his business. While some of the cars were rented out, complications arose when Vaz failed to fulfil the agreed-upon terms, particularly regarding the purchase of an Audi.

Despite receiving a check for ₹5.5 lakh and ₹2.65 lakh in cash, the car was not procured. An agreement was made for a monthly payment of ₹22,17,000 for 19 vehicles. When Lugani didn’t receive the rent for several months, he filed a case with the Andheri police in September.

According to him, an outstanding amount of ₹64.65 lakh was owed by Vaz, who refused to make the payment. On December 3, the police arrested Vaz and recovered 15 vehicles. Further probe revealed his involvement in several fraud cases in Thane.