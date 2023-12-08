Mumbai: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Flags Surge In Fires, Questions BMC's Safety Oversight During Legislative Council Session | File pic

The number of fire incidents has increased in Mumbai this year. The issue has not gone unnoticed by political leaders. BJP MLC Prasad Lad raised a point of motion in the State Legislative Council on Friday about the growing incidents of fire in Mumbai city.

Lad's allegations on BMC

He alleged that it seems BMC doesn't conduct fire audits regularly. He also asked, would the BMC seek fire audit certificates every six months from the societies?

Lad expressed dissatisfaction with the answer given by the fire brigade department. The fire brigade said they have conducted fire audits in around 360 buildings in Mumbai. He also alleged that around 600 SRA buildings have been given an Occupation Certificate by the BMC, but many of them have not complied with fire safety-related arrangements.

Lad brought to the notice of the legislative assembly that recently a fire incident happened at Kohinoor parking lot in Dadar. Lad alleged that he has photographs that he had sent to BMC Commissioner Dr. Iqbalsingh Chahal, showing how illegal garages were running there, and the car parking was only given to Ola and Uber cars.

Antisocial elements in Kohinoor parking

He also mentioned how antisocial elements used to sit and engage in illegal activities in the parking area of Kohinoor parking. Chahal had assured him to verify the contracts, but as of today, no action has been taken yet.

Prasad Lad asked the state government, will BMC seek a fire audit certificate every six months from the buildings, and will BMC take action against contractors who use open spaces of BMC and allow illegal activities in the BMC area?

Uday Samant assures council of prompt action

Eventually, Minister Uday Samant assured in the council that action will be taken in the next 15 days against such contractors. He also stated that as per SRA rules.