Mumbai: Andheri Businessman Loses ₹16 Lakh In Land Sale Fraud; Couple Booked For Cheating In MIDC Police Station | Representative Image

A 64-year-old businessman fell victim to a fraudulent scheme orchestrated by a couple, resulting in a loss of Rs16 lakh. The couple deceived the businessman under the pretext of selling land. A case of cheating was registered against the duo, Gopal Mishra and Savita Mishra, at the MIDC police station on December 15.

Details of fraud

Nitin Deshmukh, 64, who deals with glass building components, and a resident of Andheri East, met the couple – Gopal Mishra and Savita Mishra – in 2022. Mishra, hailing from Deshmukh’s hometown in Amaravati, Maharashtra, and connected through Deshmukh’s brother, approached Deshmukh with an offer to sell a piece of land spanning 5693.97 square feet in Amaravati. Mishra, presenting land purchase documents and other essential papers, convinced Deshmukh to consider the deal, citing their shared connections.

Given the personal ties and Mishra’s convincing documentation, Deshmukh expressed interest in purchasing the land for Rs21 lakh, and the deal was finalised.

In August 2022, after obtaining Mishra’s permission, Deshmukh initiated the sale documentation process and transferred Rs16 lakh to Mishra’s account. The remaining Rs5 lakh was to be paid upon the completion of the deal. Additionally, Deshmukh invested Rs2 lakh in fencing the land, as per Mishra’s suggestion to prevent unauthorised access.

In September 2022, Deshmukh, adhering to the agreed-upon schedule, visited his village to finalize the land purchase registration. However, Mishra failed to appear at the Tehsildar office as planned.

Case lodged against Mishra

Later, Deshmukh issued a notice to Mishra, urging him to either return the money or proceed with the land sale. Mishra's response claimed that the amount was a loan, a claim strongly denied by Deshmukh. Subsequently, Deshmukh sought a refund from Mishra, who avoided the request.

Left with no alternative, Deshmukh lodged a case against Mishra and his wife Savita Mishra under sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly) of the Indian Penal Code at the MIDC police station.