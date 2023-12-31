Mumbai: ANC Nabs Suspect With MD Drugs Worth ₹ 50 Lakh From Mahim On New Year's Eve | Representational Image

On the last day of the year, parties are held in many parts of Mumbai city. There is a demand for drugs in some parties; hence, a team of Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) is deployed to take action against drugs in the city. ANC has arrested a person with MD drugs worth Rs 50 lakh from Mahim area on Saturday night.

Details of operation that nabbed the suspect

According to information received from ANC's Worli unit, unit in charge Sandeep Kale, API Mangesh Bhange, and their team were patrolling on Saturday. When this team reached near Mahim while patrolling, there was a person standing on the footpath near railway station platform number one, whose body language looked somewhat suspicious.

Since the person was suspicious, ANC officials stopped the vehicle there and searched the person, finding white-colored powder in a plastic bag from him. This powder was MD drugs, due to which the police detained the person and brought him to ANC's Worli office.

When interrogated, he revealed his name as Benedict Francis Godgift Cyprian, alias Dinku (37). As soon as it was confirmed that he had MD drugs, the police arrested him. A police officer said that a small sample of the powder seized from accused Dinku was taken from one packet, and the remaining powder was kept in another packet and sealed.

Further investigation underway

ANC has seized a total of 250 grams of MD drugs from Dinku, whose value is said to be Rs 50 lakh. Dinku lives in Krishna Apartment, Pragati Nagar, Nalasopara (East). The police are checking Dinku's past record, and along with this, the police are also investigating from where Dinku got these MD drugs.

On Sunday, ANC presented Dinku in court where the court sent him to police custody till January 3. The accused's lawyer, Yusuf Ansari, says that the drugs recovered from Dinku are not in commercial quantity.

A police officer said that an investigation is being done to find out to whom Dinku was going to deliver the MD drugs.