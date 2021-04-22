Mumbai: ANC arrests 27-year-old with LSD blots worth Rs 17.30 lakh, Ecstasy pills worth 5.32 lakh

Mumbai: The Kandivali unit of Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man with 173 LSD blots worth Rs 17.30 lakh and ecstasy pills worth Rs 5.32 lakh on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Monish Khamesera, a resident of Malad, was arrested after ANC officials intercepted his car near Evershine Nagar in Malad. Khamesera's Jeep Compass has also been confiscated by ANC officials as material evidence. Khamesera has been booked under section Sec 8 (C) read with section 22(C) of the NDPS Act 1985.