Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan, Karthik Aryan & Sara Ali Khan Buy Commercial Spaces At Signature Building In Oshiwara

Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Karthik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan, along with her mother Amrita Singh, have bought commercial spaces at Signature Building, off Veera Desai Road in Oshiwara, where Ajay Devgn and Kajol had also acquired property. Big B had on September 1 purchased four units on the 21st floor of Signature Building along with a dozen car parking slots, for almost Rs 28.74 crore, according to documents accessed via FloorTap.com, a marketplace for commercial properties.

Sara Ali Khan & mother buy commercial unit on 4th floor

The superstar paid a total of Rs 1.72 crore in stamp duty for the four properties, each of which has a built-up area of 2,099 sq ft and carpet area of 1,905 sq ft. Sara Ali Khan and her mother jointly bought a commercial unit of the same size on the fourth floor of the building for Rs 9 crore.

The two got the deal registered on July 11 by paying Rs 41.01 lakh in stamp duty. Actor Karthik Aryan bought property on the same floor as Sara Ali Khan for Rs 10.09 crore. The transaction was registered on September 4 on payment of stamp duty of Rs 47.55 lakh. On July 28, Kajol had acquired a 2,095 sq ft carpet area property in the building for Rs 7.64 crore. Her husband and Singham star Ajay Devgn had in April purchased five commercial units (three on the 16th floor and two on 17th floor), including 14 car parking slots for Rs 45.9 crore.

