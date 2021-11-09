Mumbai: Amid rising cases of drug addiction in eastern suburbs, Zone 6 police begins 'anti-drug drive'

To curb the rising cases of drug addiction across eastern suburbs, the Zone 6 police of Mumbai have started a drive against people found doing consumption and selling drugs within their limits. The Mumbai police have appealed to the citizens to approach the local police station or DCP office if they find any person consuming or selling drugs in their locality.

As per data provided by the Zone 6 police comprising Shivaji-Nagar, Govandi, Deonar, Chunabhatti, Chembur, Nehru Nagar, Mankhurd, and Trombay police station, in the last 20 days, i.e from October 16 to date, the Zone 6 police have reported 225 cases of consumption and have registered cases of possession of drugs against seven people under the section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substance act.

Among the 225 cases, around 37 consumption cases were reported only in the Shivaji Nagar police station jurisdiction, and two women were arrested by Trombay police station with possession of drugs, which was kept for sale for consumers.

The data further states that since January 2021 till date, around 666 consumption cases were reported in Zone 6. Around 57 cases were registered for possession and sale of the drugs by arresting around 85 people overall.

The team of all the police stations in zone 6 had seized 241 kilograms of drugs including hashish, marijuana, and medical drugs worth Rs 45 lakhs.

"Citizens can approach the local police station or DCP office and complain. If they find any people doing addiction or selling drugs. Their names will be kept secret. However, the action against consumption and selling of drugs will keep going on in the near future," said a police officer from Mumbai police.

