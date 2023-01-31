Mumbai: Amid increase in number of riders, Metro One to run more services; check details

Mumbai: Amid increase in number of riders, Metro One to run more services | Representative Image

Mumbai: Increase in ridership has made Versova - Andheri - Ghatkopar metro rail operator to increase its services starting February 1.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Metro One, the operator of Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar metro rail announced that 18 more trips will be introduced along the 11.4 km long route.

New metro lines causing increase in metro riders

Since January 20, when Metro 2A and 7 were launched, there has been an increase in passenger using the mass rapid transit system.

Now, daily trips on weekdays will increase from 380 to 398. This will translate into augmenting passenger capacity by about 27,000.

Currently, the VAG corridor carries more than a crore commuters every month and more than 4,00,000 commuters on weekdays.

The Mumbai Metro One will also improve train frequency during peak hours from nearly 4 minutes earlier to 3 minutes 40 seconds which will immensely help to decongest Ghatkopar Metro Station further, stated the operator in a statement.

During off-peak hours train services will continue to be available at a frequency of 5-8 minutes.

With the opening of Yellow and Red Metro lines, daily ridership of D.N. Nagar & Western Express Highway has improved by 8,000 and 6,000 respectively. Commuters from both these lines travels with Metro One in off-peak direction towards Ghatkopar in the morning and returns in off-peak direction the evening; due to which accommodating additional commuters have not been a challenge for Mumbai Metro One.

Yellow and Red metro lines have been a hit with commuters the hour it was made open for use. In just a week, it catered to over 10 lakh passengers.

