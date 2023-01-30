Mumbai Metro extends services of two trains from Andheri West; Check details here

File Photo

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Monday informed the extension in the services of two trains starting from Monday, Jan 30.

The trains starting from Andheri West will now terminate at Dahisar East, instead of the Dahanukarwadi metro station. The decision was taken in response to commuter's feedback.

"Mumbai Metro decides to extend the services of two trains starting from Andheri West to Dahisar East, instead of terminating at Dahanukarwadi station from today, at 21.43 hrs & 22.00 hrs, in response to commuter's feedback," the MMMOCL tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)