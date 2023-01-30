e-Paper Get App
Mumbai Metro extends services of two trains from Andheri West; Check details here

Mumbai Metro extends services of two trains from Andheri West; Check details here

The trains starting from Andheri West will now terminate at Dahisar East, instead of the Dahanukarwadi metro station.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
File Photo
The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Monday informed the extension in the services of two trains starting from Monday, Jan 30.

The trains starting from Andheri West will now terminate at Dahisar East, instead of the Dahanukarwadi metro station. The decision was taken in response to commuter's feedback.

"Mumbai Metro decides to extend the services of two trains starting from Andheri West to Dahisar East, instead of terminating at Dahanukarwadi station from today, at 21.43 hrs & 22.00 hrs, in response to commuter's feedback," the MMMOCL tweeted.

