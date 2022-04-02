Mumbai: Amid Gudi Padwa, govt COVID-19 vaccination centers to remain shut today, tomorrow

In view of Gudi Padwa, no COVID-19 vaccination will take place at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and government COVID-19 vaccination Centres (CVCs) on Saturday and Sunday, informed the BMC today.

Vaccination will resume across the centers from April 4, added BMC.

"All BMC and Government CVCs will be closed on April 2nd, Saturday, and on April 3rd, Sunday. All vaccination services will resume from April 4, 2022," tweeted BMC.

Marking the beginning of the traditional new year, Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra and Goa.

The auspicious festival derives its name from two words -- 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa' which signifies the first day of the phase of the moon.

The occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season.

The festival is observed with colorful floor decorations, a special Gudhi flag garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves, and topped with upturned silver or copper vessels, street processions, dancing, and festive foods like shrikhand puri.

Gudi Padwa coincides with the first day of the Chaitra Navratra and festivals like Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh, Cheti Chand, and Ugadi that are celebrated in different parts of the country

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 01:03 PM IST