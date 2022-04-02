Aryan Khan case: Probe foul play in Prabhakar Sail's death, says NCP's Mahesh Tapase

Maharashtra NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase on Monday alleged foul play in the death of NCB witness in Cordelia cruise drugs case, Prabhakar Sail.

He further demanded a CID probe into the matter.

"Prabhakar Sail, the NCB arbitrator in the Cordelia drugs case and the NCB's forged affidavit, is reported to have died of a heart attack.However, there is a possibility of an ambush behind the death and the state government should conduct a CID inquiry into the matter," Tapase said.

Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan, died of a heart attack at his residence in suburban Chembur, police said on Saturday.

Sail, who claimed to be the bodyguard of NCB witness K P Gosavi, had alleged in an affidavit that he had heard Gosavi discuss a Rs 25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested during a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3 last year.

The NCB had told the court that Sail had turned hostile and his affidavit was still pending before the court.

Aryan Khan was named an accused in the case along with 19 others by the NCB. The accused persons were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for alleged possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment, among others.

Of the 20 arrested accused in the case, only two are currently in judicial custody and the rest are out on bail.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 12:30 PM IST