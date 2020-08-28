Mumbai: Ambulance falls off Amar Mahal flyover in Chembur, two injured

Meanwhile, a septuagenarian woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter were killed after a portion of a three-storey dilapidated building collapsed on their shanty in Nagpada area of south Mumbai on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 1 pm on Thursday. A portion of a toilet block in the old 3-storied Mishra Building in Byculla came crashing down in south Mumbai.

In the second incident, a portion of a two-storied house suddenly caved in at Gautam Nagar in Deonar, north-east Mumbai. One woman sustained injuries and was admitted to the Shatabdi Hospital.

A portion of a balcony wall in a building collapsed at Mahatma Phule Nagar in Chembur suburb this morning. Tulsabai W. Ambhore, 54, who sustained grave injuries on her head and chest, has been admitted to the ICU of the Rajawadi Hospital.

(Inputs from Agencies)