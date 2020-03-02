Mumbai: Allergy, viral infection cases rise in city

Mumbai: Sharp fluctuations in day and night temperatures over the past few days have caused a spike in allergies and viral infections in the city. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) health department said that around 50 per cent cases of allergy were reported over the past fortnight. However, medical experts have advised Mumbaiites to take precautionary steps to prevent seasonal infections.

The outpatient departments (OPD) of the four major civic-run hospitals --King Edward Memorial (KEM), Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General, Dr RN Cooper Municipal General and and BYL Nair Hospitals-- have reported a 50-55 per cent rise in allergen cases and nearly 30-35 per cent rise in viral infection cases.

“In the past few days, the number of patients visiting our OPDs has increased owing to the change in the weather. Most of them are children and senior citizens and many have complained of allergens followed by viral fever,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, director of the four hospitals.

“Although winter is over, but the cases related to winter allergies have increased in the city. During winter, pollutants come closer to the earth’s surface, which increases the pollution levels. Thus, people develop allergic reactions and suffer from running nose and watery eyes,” said general physicians of civic-run hospitals.

“An alarming increase in air pollution attacks the respiratory system. Moreover, higher levels of carbon monoxide directly hit the cardiovascular system and the entire respiratory tract, particularly among children,” said Dr Nikanth Awad of BYL Nair Hospital. Doctors have advised pregnant women to take extra precautions.

“When there is a sudden change in temperature, the finer viruses and bacteria enter the smaller airways of the lungs. As these are foreign antigens [that the body didn’t produce], they lead to irritation in the lungs. People with poor immunity develop infections,” said Dr Om Shrivastava, an infectious diseases specialist.