Maha Vikas Aghadi sweeps Mumbai APMC poll; BJP fails to open its account

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has swept the election to Mumbai Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC). BJP was routed in the election held on February 29.

Of the 25 posts, 18 are elected and remaining 7 are nominated by the state government. The election took place for 18 posts. More than 180 candidates were in the fray for the 18 posts. MVA government decided to lift the administrator's rule imposed by the BJP-led government after it assumed the office in October 2014.

MVA partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had joined hands to defeat BJP in the Mumbai APMC which is situated at Vashi, Navi Mumbai. However, after losing power in the state, BJP was struggling to get candidates. BJP had made it a prestige issue but failed to open its account.

On the other hand, MVA partners jointly worked out a poll strategy to gain control on the Mumbai APMC with an annual turnover of Rs 20,000 crore. Mumbai APMC is engaged in the transactions in fruits, food grains, vegetables, onions and potatoes, sugar and spices. More than 2,000 trucks arrive daily in the market.