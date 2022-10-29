Mumbai: All three accused in Khar firing case arrested | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested the last absconding accused in the shooting outside a shopping centre in Khar on August 11, an official said on Saturday.

According to the Khar police, the accused, Arbaz Sayyed, was the main culprit in the firing case and had planned the entire crime.

Main accused arrested from Bandra Railway Station

“There were three suspects in the case, two were arrested within a week and we were on the lookout for the third, main accused. He was arrested on Friday from Bandra railway station," said senior police inspector Mohan Mane, Khar police station.

The other two accused, Noor Javed Sheikh and Rohan Ravindra Tambe, were arrested by the police earlier in the case for allegedly opening fire outside Gazebo Shopping Centre in Khar West, the police added.

According to the police, on the night of August 11, three men on a bike went to the shopping centre at Linking Road and fired a few rounds from a pistol. After the firing, they left a note in Hindi, which read as a threat to a hawker who ran a business in that area.

A case was registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 387 (putting or attempting to put a person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act.