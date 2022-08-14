e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Bike used in Khar firing found, suspects identified

The two-wheeler was found abandoned near Bandra Railway station during patrolling

FPJ BureauUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 08:50 AM IST
article-image
Two bike-borne assailants had opened fire outside the shop on the bustling street, and thrown a letter on the ground before fleeing the scene | File

Mumbai: Two days after the firing incident at Khar marketplace, near Gazebo, the police have identified the persons behind the incident and a motorcycle that they may have used in the crime.

The two-wheeler was found abandoned near Bandra Railway station during patrolling. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singe (Zone IX) said, “We have identified the accused, and are progressing in the investigation to arrest them.”

Read Also
Mumbai: Gazebo Shopping Centre wasn't target of firing at all, say police
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Bike used in Khar firing found, suspects identified

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Two held for possessing mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 lakh

Mumbai: Two held for possessing mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 lakh

Mumbai: As pneumonia cases rise, doctors caution against self-medication

Mumbai: As pneumonia cases rise, doctors caution against self-medication

Mumbai: Fake cops empty Omani visitor’s wallet

Mumbai: Fake cops empty Omani visitor’s wallet

Mumbai: FDA collects edible oil samples for quality check

Mumbai: FDA collects edible oil samples for quality check

Shiv Sangram leader Vinayak Mete killed in an accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Shiv Sangram leader Vinayak Mete killed in an accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway