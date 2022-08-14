Mumbai: Bike used in Khar firing found, suspects identified

Two bike-borne assailants had opened fire outside the shop on the bustling street, and thrown a letter on the ground before fleeing the scene | File

Mumbai: Two days after the firing incident at Khar marketplace, near Gazebo, the police have identified the persons behind the incident and a motorcycle that they may have used in the crime.

The two-wheeler was found abandoned near Bandra Railway station during patrolling. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singe (Zone IX) said, “We have identified the accused, and are progressing in the investigation to arrest them.”