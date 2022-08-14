Mumbai: Khar police make two breakthroughs in Bandra firing case

FPJ

The Khar police on Sunday made two significant breakthroughs in connection with the gunshots fired on the Linking Road on Thursday evening.

The duo, who had come on a motorbike, had parked it on the Bandra-bound lane of the busy road, crossed the street to the Khar-bound lane, fired three shots in the air and threw a letter on the ground. The duo had then run back to their bike and sped away.

On Sunday, the police said that they had identified the two shooters and were on their trail.

“We have their names and we are working continuously to trace and apprehend them. Multiple teams are working on this as their arrest will unravel the entire case,” said an officer with the Khar police station.

The officer added that the bike used in the crime was recovered from near the Bandra railway station on Sunday morning.

“It appears that the duo parked the bike near the station, amidst a lot of other illegally parked two wheelers, and proceeded by public transport. We have seized the bike and have confirmed via CCTV footage that it was the same one used in the offence,” the officer said.

The letter thrown on the ground by the duo bore a message in Hindi which simply said, “Whoever does business here will be killed.” The police, while earlier suspecting that the target was the Gazebo Shopping Center, later confirmed that the crime was connected to a dispute between illegal hawkers plying their wares on the road outside the shop.