Mumbai: Alert Motormen Prevent Major Mishap By Applying Brakes On Time; Central Railway Investigates Signal Malfunctions

Two motormen from the Central Railway (CR) Mumbai division prevented a potential disaster on Saturday afternoon by promptly applying the brakes upon observing a yellow signal, averting a potential dash with a stationary train on the same track. The incident, occurring between Ulhasnagar and Vithalwadi and highlighting a malfunctioning signal (number 5602), could have led to a dash between trains on the same track.

The swift move by the motorman Keshavram Yadav of a Badlapur-CSMT local train was appreciated by authorities. Following this, reports of signal irregularities continued to emerge. Motorman Kamlesh A Jethani, operating a Karjat-CSMT train (running behind the Badlapur-CSMT local), also encountered a similar issue.

Motormen's written statements:

After reaching CSMT, Yadav, in a written statement to the senior divisional engineer, described encountering a yellow signal after passing signal number 5606. He noticed a train on the same track, promptly stopping his train and informing the concerned officials before proceeding when the track was clear.

Similarly Jethani, in a letter to the senior divisional engineer, also reported a similar experience, stating that he observed signal number 5602 showing red initially, which later changed to yellow and then double yellow. He stopped the train, informed officials, and proceeded with caution when the track was clear.

In railway lingo, double yellow indicates it’s still clear to go but may be a warning, yellow suggests the next signal may turn red, and red means to stop or danger ahead.

Upon contacting a senior official of CR, assurance was given that a thorough investigation into the malfunctioning signals is underway. Measures are being taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, CR Mazdoor Sangh, a labour union, has displayed a notice in the motorman lobby, emphasising the need for a fair investigation into the issue with signal number 5602.