Mumbai: Alert cops foil break-in bid in Malad, two arrested

A shop break-in attempt was foiled by the Malad police with the arrest of two persons on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Shivkumar Dubey (38) and Anand Wadiyar (19).

While patrolling Mamledar Wadi in Malad at 3.25am, the police found Dubey and Wadiyar moving suspiciously. The duo was checking all the locks of the shops that were shut. When the police intercepted them, they got afraid and tried to flee from the scene.

After a brief chase, the police managed to arrest the accused. Upon checking them, the cops found equipments used for house break-ins and robbery. The duo were arrested and taken to the police station. During investigation, the police learnt that they had committed similar offences in the past and have been wanted at many police stations.

They have been booked under various sections of the IPC and were produced before a local magistrates court. They have been remanded to police custody.