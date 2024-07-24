Mumbai: Ajinkya Naik Elected MCA President, Becomes Youngest In History | X

Mumbai: Ajinkya Naik has been elected as the president of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). He defeated Sanjay Naik with a margin of 107 votes in the election held on Tuesday to fill the vacancy following the sudden death of incumbent President Amol Kale.

In the election held at the Wankhede Stadium, Ajinkya Naik received 221 votes, while Sanjay Naik received 114 votes. Ajinkya was elected by a margin of 107 votes. At 37 years old, Ajinkya has become the youngest president of MCA.

The electorate of MCA consists of a total of 375 members. Out of them, 335 voters exercised their right to vote. However, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group leader Uddhav Thackeray, his son Tejas Thackeray, and RPI Athawale group president Ramdas Athawale did not exercise their right to vote. Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad took time to cast his vote. Former cricketers, along with Maidan Club members, also showed interest in voting.

Ajinkya Naik expressed, "I fought this election to continue the late MCA President Amol Kale's legacy and succeeded. I will continue to serve cricket and work on everything from the micro-level to the largest initiatives for cricket. Producing players for the Ranji Trophy and Indian cricket is our main purpose. Ground cricket is the foundation of Mumbai cricket, and I will continue to focus on it."