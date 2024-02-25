Mumbai: Ajay Maharaj Baraskar, Manoj Jarange-Patil's Critic Narrowly Escapes Attack; 4 Held, Later Released On Bail |

Mumbai: A recent incident involving an attempted attack on Ajay Maharaj Baraskar has surfaced, following his serious allegations against Maratha agitator Manoj Jarange Patil. Baraskar, known for his efforts in advocating for Maratha community reservation, had confronted Jarange a few days ago. On Friday, the Marine Drive police apprehended four individuals with intentions to harm Baraskar.

Ajay Maharaj Baraskar has been actively involved in advocating Maratha reservation, serving as a coordinator in the Maratha Kranti Muk Morcha in 2016. Currently residing at Astoria Hotel in Churchgate, Baraskar found himself targeted by unidentified individuals on Friday evening.

Claiming to be members of the Maratha community, they sought a meeting with him. Plain clothes policemen at the hotel attempted to engage with them, prompting the individuals to flee. Two were apprehended and taken to the Marine Drive Police Station.

Four Arrested Involved In Attack

The motive behind the attempted attack apparently stemmed from Barsakar's comments in the media against Maratha community leader Manoj Jarange Patil. The police arrested four individuals in connection with the incident: Ganesh Dhokle Patil (54), Sandeep Eknath Tanpure (37), Vijay Krishna Deshmukh (49), and Vinod Laxman Pokharkar (38). Charges were filed under sections 143, 149, 120 (b) of the IPC, along with various sections of the Maharashtra Police Act.

On Saturday, the police presented the four individuals in custody to the holiday court. They reported that a case had been filed in 2017 against one of the accused, Vinod Laxman Pokharkar, at Vashi police station, related to the Maratha reservation movement. Due to concerns about Barsakar's safety given Pokharkar's criminal history, Vinod Laxman Pokharkar was externed. However, the court granted bail to all four accused.