Mumbai Airport Sees Highest-Ever Monthly Traffic Of 44.6 Lakh In November With 1032 Aircraft Movements | Representational Image

Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport recorded its highest-ever monthly traffic of 44.6 lakhs in November 2023, with a growth of 13% compared to November 2022, which had 39 lakhs passengers and a 109% recovery in passenger traffic compared to the pre-pandemic era.

1032 aircraft movements on 11 November

Mumbai airport handled the highest single-day air traffic movements (ATMs) of 1032 aircraft on 11 November and the highest single-day traffic of 167,132 passengers on 25 November to maintain its role as a key hub for air travel.

The significant growth in passenger traffic can be attributed to world-class connectivity, the introduction of several new domestic and international destinations, along with excellent infrastructure and services offered at CSMIA, and it continues to soar to new heights, thriving as a premier travel hub with unparalleled efficiency and excellence,” said a CSMIA spokesperson.

46,000 international passenger movements on 25 November

The highest passenger traffic movement in a single day, with more than 1,20,000 domestic passenger movements and 46,000 international passenger movements, was recorded on 25 November at CSMIA. The highest-ever single-day Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), with an impressive total of 1,032 aircraft landing and taking off from CSMIA tarmac, was on 11 November.

Mumbai airport had approximately 20,000+ domestic and 7,000+ international ATMs in November, while Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai retained their positions as the top domestic destinations for CSMIA, and flights to Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi continued to be the preferred international choices.

Mumbai – Delhi route alone recorded traffic of 557,393 passengers

The bustling Mumbai – Delhi route alone recorded substantial traffic of 557,393 passengers, with IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India leading in the domestic market share.

IndiGo catered to over 16 lakhs million domestic passengers, while in the international sector, IndiGo, Air India, and Emirates continued to maintain their leading positions.

“Mumbai airport had recently expanded its international connectivity and frequency with services to destinations such as Entebbe, Baku, Bangkok, and Toronto, adding to the diverse travel network,” added the CSMIA spokesperson.

Facts & Figures

• CSMIA experienced its highest-ever monthly traffic, reaching a substantial 4.46 million in November 2023, with a growth of 13% compared to November 2022 (3.9Mn).

• Observes a 109% recovery in passenger traffic in November 23 (4.46 Mn) compared to the pre-pandemic era.

• On 11th November 2023, CSMIA achieved its highest-ever single-day Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) with an impressive total of 1,032 ATMs.

• 25th November witnessed the highest single-day traffic of 167,132 passengers.

• November 2023 witnessed a total of 28,679 ATMs, a 12% growth compared to November 2022 (25,375).

• Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai retained their positions as the top domestic destinations for CSMIA, with IndiGo catering to over 1.6 million domestic passengers.

• Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi continued to be the preferred international destinations.