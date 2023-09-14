 Mumbai Airport Mishap: 40 Flights Diverted Due To Learjet Crash, Runway 27 Operations Resume After An Hour
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Airport Mishap: 40 Flights Diverted Due To Learjet Crash, Runway 27 Operations Resume After An Hour

Mumbai Airport Mishap: 40 Flights Diverted Due To Learjet Crash, Runway 27 Operations Resume After An Hour

All operations at the airport were shut down for over an hour during which 40 flights were diverted to nearby cities and available runways.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 08:19 PM IST
article-image

At least 40 flights were diverted after a tragic incident took place in Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday when a private jet crashed and skidded off the runway amid heavy rains in the city.

There were six passengers and two crew members on board when the small aircraft crash landed at around 5.04 pm. All eight on board sustained injuries and have been admitted to a hospital.

Four passengers have been admitted at the Criticare Hospital in Andheri out of which two are in critical condition.

Read Also
Mumbai Airport Crash Caught On Camera: Fresh Video Of VSR Jet's Tragic Landing On Runway Surfaces;...
article-image

Airport operations affected

All operations at the airport were shut down for over an hour during which 40 flights were diverted to nearby cities and available runways.

Vistara Airlines said five of its flights were diverted and others "are likely to be impacted".

Read Also
BREAKING: 8 Injured After Private Jet Crashes At Mumbai Airport Runway, Operations Resume; Shocking...
article-image

SpiceJet has also notified its passengers that "flights might get affected". Flight operations finally resumed after debris were cleared off runway 27 at 6.47 pm.

The Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL belonging to VSR Ventures, was coming from Vishakhapatnam and skidded off the runway while landing at the Mumbai airport, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and CSMIA officials are saying that the aircraft veered off the runway but a CCTV footage of the accident clearly shows that the jet nosedived and crash landed on the runway before coming to a halt.

Read Also
Mumbai Learjet Plane Crash Passenger List: Dhruv Kotak, MD Of JM Baxi Ports & Logistics Ltd, Among 8...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Airport Crash: Co-Pilot Requires Urgent Surgery, Injuries To Rest Not Major; Details Inside

Mumbai Airport Crash: Co-Pilot Requires Urgent Surgery, Injuries To Rest Not Major; Details Inside

Mumbai News: BMC Implements Rigorous Cleanliness Drives To Keep City Clean

Mumbai News: BMC Implements Rigorous Cleanliness Drives To Keep City Clean

Palghar Independent Councillor Pravin More's Fast Unto Death Gains Momentum, Demanding Completion of...

Palghar Independent Councillor Pravin More's Fast Unto Death Gains Momentum, Demanding Completion of...

Mumbai: Businessman On The Run After Delhi-Based Fashion Designer Accuses Him Of Rape

Mumbai: Businessman On The Run After Delhi-Based Fashion Designer Accuses Him Of Rape

FPJ Cyber Secure: Koparkhairane Doctor Duped Of ₹2.64 Lakh In Online Fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: Koparkhairane Doctor Duped Of ₹2.64 Lakh In Online Fraud