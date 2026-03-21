Mumbai Airport Drug Bust: CISF Seizes ₹2 Crore Hydroponic Weed, Loader Arrested |

Mumbai: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday intercepted a massive drug smuggling attempt at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Security personnel seized approximately 2 kg of high-grade hydroponic weed, valued at nearly Rs 2 crore. A loader employed with a ground-handling agency has been detained in connection with the smuggling attempt, officials said.

The loader, who had authorised access to restricted airside areas as part of his duties, was intercepted at a staff exit gate while attempting to exit the terminal with a backpack during routine security checks. During screening via the X-ray Baggage Inspection System (X-BIS), CISF personnel detected dense, suspicious images that did not match the declared contents of the bag. "The operator flagged the bag, and the individual was immediately intercepted for a detailed search," a CISF official said.

During a subsequent physical inspection of the bag, personnel recovered contraband items. The matter was immediately referred to the Customs Department, which identified the substance as hydroponic weed weighing around 2 kg, a potent, soil-less variety of cannabis that commands a premium in the illicit market, and estimated its value at around Rs 2 crore.

Sources said that the Customs Department noted that the high valuation suggests the shipment was likely sourced from international markets, where such high-potency strains are cultivated under controlled indoor environments. The accused loader, along with the seized contraband, was handed over to the Customs Department for further legal action under relevant NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, as investigators begin a "reverse-trail" to identify the source of the shipment.

Officials said they are now probing whether the accused was acting as a "mule" for a larger smuggling syndicate or operating independently. "We are examining all angles, including potential insider collusion and external links," an official familiar with the probe said. Agencies are currently analyzing CCTV footage from cargo handling areas and staff exit points to trace the suspect's movements.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over insider threats in high-security zones such as airports, particularly involving personnel with authorised access. Security agencies have in recent years stepped up surveillance and random checks on ground staff to plug such vulnerabilities.

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