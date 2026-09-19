Mumbai Airport Drama: Pune Businessman Makes Up Immigration Story To Hide Female Friend From Wife, Triggers Kidnapping FIR

Mumbai: A Pune-based businessman allegedly fabricated an immigration problem at Mumbai International Airport to conceal from his wife that a female friend was accompanying him on a trip to Kuala Lumpur. His subsequent disappearance prompted his worried wife to approach police and file a kidnapping FIR.

According to police officials, the 46-year-old businessman, who runs a laundry business, had planned to fly to Kuala Lumpur with the woman on September 14.

However, their travel plans reportedly fell through after immigration officials found that the woman was carrying an old passport that she had previously declared lost.

Man Allegedly Makes Up Immigration Story

Police said the businessman, fearing that his wife would discover he had planned the trip with the woman, allegedly invented a story about facing an immigration issue.

After cancelling the journey, he reportedly switched off his mobile phone and went to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) with his female friend.

Before leaving the airport, the businessman allegedly made a landline call to his wife and told her that he had been forced to surrender his mobile phone because of an immigration-related problem, Sahar Police officials said.

According to an India Today report, the man briefly spoke to his wife over a WhatsApp video call the following day and repeated the same story.

Worried Wife Files Kidnapping FIR

When the businessman subsequently became unreachable, his wife grew concerned and approached Sahar Police Station, where a kidnapping FIR was registered.

Following the registration of the case and the subsequent police inquiry, the businessman appeared at Sahar Police Station on Wednesday night.

Police said he then admitted that he had fabricated the immigration story in an attempt to conceal the circumstances surrounding his planned Kuala Lumpur trip.

Police To File Closure Report

Following the man's statement and the findings of the inquiry, police said they would submit a 'C Summary' closure report before the court within two weeks.

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