Mumbai Crime: DRI Arrests 27-Year-Old Delhi Woman With 493 Grams Of Amphetamine, Ecstasy Pills At CSMI Airport

DRI officials seized 493 grams of pills purported to be amphetamine and ecstasy from the passenger’s baggage at Mumbai airport | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 16, 2026: The officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old woman from Delhi for allegedly smuggling amphetamine and ecstasy drugs.

According to the DRI sources, specific intelligence was gathered which indicated that a person namely Sabeena travelling from Delhi to Mumbai would have concealed some narcotics substance covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Acting on the said intelligence, the officers of the DRI intercepted the said passenger Sabeena at C.S.M.I. Airport, Mumbai, on Wednesday. During the course of the search of baggage carried by Sabeena, DRI officers found two plastic bottles.

Drugs Recovered From Bottles

Upon suspicion that some narcotic substance might have been concealed in the said two bottles, the officers examined the said two bottles one by one. Upon examination, two packets containing colourful pills were recovered from the said bottles.

The contents tested positive for the presence of amphetamine/ecstasy, psychotropic substances covered under the NDPS Act. After weighment, the two recovered semi-transparent polythene packets were found to be containing 279 and 214 grams (gross weight), respectively.

A total of 493 grams (gross weight) of pills, purported to be amphetamine and ecstasy, was seized along with the packaging material as per the procedure laid down in the NDPS Act.

Accused Admits Involvement

The statement of Sabeena was taken under the provisions of the NDPS Act, wherein she inter alia admitted her involvement in illicit smuggling of amphetamine and ecstasy in lieu of earning money. She was then placed under arrest.

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"The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with the law and the statement given by the accused disclose involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused," said an agency official.

Advocates Arun Gupta and Birendra Yadav argued for the accused in the court, following which she was sent to judicial custody.

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