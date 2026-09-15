Mumbai: DRI Seizes 362.75 MT Pakistan-Origin Dry Dates Worth ₹5.66 Crore In 13 Containers

DRI intercepted 13 containers of dry dates allegedly routed through the UAE to conceal their Pakistan origin | File Photo

Mumbai, September 15, 2026: In a significant crackdown on attempts to circumvent India’s prohibition on imports from Pakistan, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, has seized 362.75 metric tonnes of Pakistan-origin dry dates, valued at approximately Rs 5.66 crore.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India, in the interest of national security, imposed a complete prohibition on the direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, with effect from May 2, 2025.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted 13 containers of dry dates imported by a Mumbai-based firm at CFS Ambad, Nashik. The consignments had arrived from Jebel Ali, UAE, with import documents declaring the UAE as the country of origin.

Preliminary investigation revealed a carefully orchestrated transshipment arrangement designed to conceal the Pakistan origin of the goods.

Transshipment Route Uncovered

The dry dates were initially shipped from Karachi Port, Pakistan, to Jebel Ali Port, UAE, in one set of containers aboard one vessel. At Jebel Ali, the goods were merely transshipped and transferred to another set of containers and loaded onto a different vessel for onward shipment to India through entities operated by Pakistani nationals, said a DRI official on Tuesday.

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“DRI, under ‘Operation Deep Manifest’, has been consistently identifying, intercepting and seizing Pakistan-origin goods attempted to be imported into India through third-country routing. The seizure underscores DRI’s sustained resolve to identify, disrupt and dismantle sophisticated networks seeking to circumvent trade prohibitions through misdeclaration, transshipment and manipulation of documentation, thereby safeguarding national security and strengthening supply chain integrity,” the official said.

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