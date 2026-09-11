Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts Airport Gold Smuggling Syndicate; 3.47 Kg Gold Worth ₹5.47 Crore Seized, 5 Arrested

DRI Mumbai seizes 3.47 kg of foreign-origin gold dust allegedly smuggled through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 11, 2026: Acting on specific intelligence, officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai Zonal Unit detected a well-organised syndicate involved in smuggling foreign-origin gold through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, allegedly involving transit passengers and airline staff.

Airline Staffer Intercepted

According to the agency sources, an airline staff member involved in the clandestine removal of the smuggled gold was intercepted after a pursuit of approximately 50 km following his exit from the airport. Upon search, three capsules containing gold dust in wax form were recovered from his possession.

On enquiry, he disclosed that the gold had been handed over to him in the transit area by a transit passenger and that another female airline staff member was involved in its removal from the airport. The female staff member was subsequently intercepted near the airline counter.

Transit Passengers Held

He further disclosed the involvement of two more transit passengers. Acting on this information, DRI officers maintained discreet surveillance and intercepted the two Indian transit passengers while they were handing over gold to the airline staff member. The passengers had arrived from Muscat and Dubai.

In a swift follow-up operation, the handler who was coordinating with the airline staff member was also apprehended.

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Gold Worth Rs 5.47 Crore Seized

In all, eight capsules containing 3.47 kg of gold dust in wax form, valued at approximately Rs 5.47 crore, were recovered and seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Five persons, comprising two transit passengers and two airline staff members, were arrested.

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