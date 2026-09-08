Mumbai DRI Busts Gold-Smuggling Syndicate, Arrests Chinese National And Importer; ₹1.10 Crore Gold Seized From Treadmill Motor

DRI officers recovered 691.870 grams of 24-carat gold allegedly concealed inside a treadmill motor imported from Hong Kong | File Photo

Mumbai, September 8, 2026: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, busted an international gold-smuggling syndicate operated by Chinese nationals and seized 691.870 grams of 24-carat gold worth approximately Rs 1.10 crore.

The gold, concealed inside a treadmill motor, was recovered from a consignment imported from Hong Kong at Mumbai’s Air Cargo Complex. Two persons, including a Chinese national and a person managing the importing firm, were arrested by the agency in the case.

Those arrested have been identified as Chinese national Cheng Wing Hing and Tamil Nadu resident Bharanidharan.

Gold Concealed In Treadmill

According to DRI sources, specific intelligence indicated that a consignment imported by a private company at Air Cargo Complex, Mumbai, from Hong Kong, dated September 2, was involved in the concealment of contraband gold.

Acting on the said intelligence, DRI officers examined the said consignment, consisting of two boxes declared to contain treadmills weighing 41 kg.

On opening the motor by removing one of its magnets, an arc-shaped, yellow-coloured metallic object, purported to be gold, was recovered concealed therein. The officers recovered 691.870 grams of gold valued at Rs 1.10 crore.

Importer Admits Role

During the course of investigation, the Customs Broker provided the KYC of the importer firm and searched the premises of Bharanidharan. A summons was issued to Bharanidharan, and his voluntary statement was recorded, wherein he admitted to allegedly operating an importing firm to facilitate smuggling operations organised by Chinese national Kai Chun Law aka Hugo Law.

Masked as a legitimate medical and dental equipment import business, the firm brought in two consignments of surgical beds during 2024–2025 and three consignments of treadmills and vibration equipment in late 2026.

While the Customs Broker handled documentation and clearance, Bharanidharan generated e-way bills and coordinated storage at local Andheri warehouses. In exchange for lending his company credentials, he received Rs 8.50 lakh in illicit payouts.

He further admitted to routing Rs 1.24 lakh through his construction firm to cover Customs Broker fees and providing fake business visa invitation letters to help foreign associates bypass immigration.

Chinese National Intercepted

On Sunday, Cheng Wing Hing, a Chinese national, was intercepted by DRI officers. Hing, in his voluntary statement, admitted that he had met Hugo Law in Hong Kong about three months prior to his visit to India; that Hugo Law had disclosed to him that gold was being smuggled into India concealed inside imported machines and had offered him monetary consideration to assist in dismantling the machines and extracting the concealed gold.

Investigation Continues

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence continues its investigation to locate and apprehend other accomplices involved in the organised gold-smuggling operation; to recover additional digital devices, documents, and financial records; to conduct forensic examination of mobile phones, WhatsApp communications, deleted data, and call detail records; to analyse hawala channels and bank/UPI transactions; and to confront the accused with further evidence.

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The mastermind, Law Kai Chun alias Hugo Law, has absconded from India, apprehending detection, and other members of the syndicate are yet to be identified and apprehended, said an agency official.

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