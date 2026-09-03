Mumbai Crime: DRI Probes Hawala Channel In Gold Smuggling Case After Seizing 6.65 Kg Gold Worth ₹10.75 Crore

DRI is tracing the alleged illegal money trail behind a syndicate accused of smuggling foreign-origin gold through Mumbai airport | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 3, 2026: The officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, which had recently busted a syndicate involved in the smuggling of foreign-origin gold through the international airport in Mumbai and had arrested six persons, is now investigating the hawala channel used by the syndicate members.

The syndicate involved transit passengers travelling between Dubai, Bangkok and Male via Mumbai, along with a contractual airline staff member.

Those arrested have been identified as Titwala resident Munaf Jamadar (23), Bangladeshi nationals Mohammed Mohiuddin (36), Mohammad Ismail Hossen (37), Mohammed Rashedul Alam (38), Mohammed Abu Nasar (38) and Mohammed Nazimuddin (30).

DRI Traces Gold Smuggling Operation

According to DRI sources, specific intelligence regarding one Munaf Jamadar, working as a ground staff member in an airline company, who is involved in gold smuggling through the airport. Further, as per the intelligence, it was informed that the airline staff would be handing over smuggled gold to a recipient outside the airport.

Jamadar was then intercepted and a personal search of his back pockets resulted in the recovery of seven egg-shaped capsules containing gold dust in wax form. He then led the officers to the other members of the syndicate, five transit passengers (all Bangladeshi nationals).

The DRI had seized a total 6,650 grams of gold valued at Rs 10.75 crore from the syndicate members. The duty evasion in this case is Rs 3.76 crore, officials said.

Hawala Channel Under Investigation

"Sources for the purchase of the gold, distribution of the smuggled gold, transfer of money through illegal hawala channels is being investigated. The ongoing investigation is crucial to dismantling this international smuggling network. The syndicate operates across multiple countries, and the involvement of foreign nationals in this case underscores the global reach of these criminal activities. We are gathering additional evidence to identify and apprehend other key members of the syndicate, which could have far-reaching implications for international security and economic stability," said a DRI official.

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The accused are an integral member of an international smuggling syndicate and have committed serious economic offences that pose a significant threat to the financial health of the country, officials said.

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