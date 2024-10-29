 Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1.39 Crores Across 2 Cases; One Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1.39 Crores Across 2 Cases; One Arrested

Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1.39 Crores Across 2 Cases; One Arrested

The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have seized gold valued at Rs 1.39 crores across two cases. The said goods were found concealed inside the body cavity of a passenger and recovered from a contractual staff working at the airport. One person has been arrested by the Customs officials, agency sources said on Tuesday.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Airport Customs seized ₹1.39 crores worth of smuggled gold hidden in the body cavity of a passenger and on airport staff | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have seized gold valued at Rs 1.39 crores across two cases. The said goods were found concealed inside the body cavity of a passenger and recovered from a contractual staff working at the airport. One person has been arrested by the Customs officials, agency sources said on Tuesday.

According to the Customs sources, in the intervening night of October 28-29, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, had successfully uncovered a smuggling operation involving an international transit passenger and an airport staff.

"The officers were discreetly monitoring transit passengers suspected of smuggling gold and handing over the contraband to staff members at the International departure area. During the operation, a contractual airport staff was intercepted after the international transit passenger handed over the gold dust in wax form, with net weight of 1260 grams, provisionally valued at Rs 91.51 lakh was recovered and seized.

"The contraband was cleverly concealed in the socks and tied around the waist in the innerwear of the staff. The said contractual airport staff had been arrested under the Customs Act. We are probing who was the supplier of the gold and who was supposed to receive the said consignment," said a Customs official.

FPJ Shorts
IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran Visits RSPG House, Likely To Be LSG's First Formal Signing Ahead Of Mega Auction, Claims Report
IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran Visits RSPG House, Likely To Be LSG's First Formal Signing Ahead Of Mega Auction, Claims Report
Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1.39 Crores Across 2 Cases; One Arrested
Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1.39 Crores Across 2 Cases; One Arrested
Bandra Terminus Stampede: WR Implements Stricter Parcel Guidelines At Major Stations To Enhance Safety During Festive Rush
Bandra Terminus Stampede: WR Implements Stricter Parcel Guidelines At Major Stations To Enhance Safety During Festive Rush
Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Introduces Unreserved Festival Special Trains To Address Passenger Overcrowding
Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Introduces Unreserved Festival Special Trains To Address Passenger Overcrowding
Read Also
Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Ganja Worth ₹4 Crore From Bangkok Flyer
article-image

In another case, a passenger who had arrived from Dubai to Mumbai was intercepted and the smuggled gold dust in wax form (four pieces) having net weight of 655 grams provisionally valued at Rs 47.57 lakh were recovered. The said goods were concealed in the body cavity of the passenger.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Aaditya Thackeray Hits Out At BJP, Says Party Transferred Projects Meant...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Aaditya Thackeray Hits Out At BJP, Says Party Transferred Projects Meant...

Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1.39 Crores Across 2 Cases; One Arrested

Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1.39 Crores Across 2 Cases; One Arrested

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mohsin Haider Files Nomination As Independent After Congress...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mohsin Haider Files Nomination As Independent After Congress...

Bandra Terminus Stampede: WR Implements Stricter Parcel Guidelines At Major Stations To Enhance...

Bandra Terminus Stampede: WR Implements Stricter Parcel Guidelines At Major Stations To Enhance...

Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Introduces Unreserved Festival Special Trains To Address...

Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Introduces Unreserved Festival Special Trains To Address...