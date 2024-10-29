Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Ganja Worth ₹4 Crore From Bangkok Flyer

Representative Image | File Photo

The Mumbai Airport Customs have arrested a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 4.856 kilograms of Hydroponic weed (Ganja/Marijuana), valued at approximately Rs 4.85 crores. The passenger had packed the contraband in vacuum packets made of transparent plastic like material which were further concealed in boxes of food items and kept inside the passenger's trolley bag. With this fresh case, the Airport Customs have totally seized marijuana valued at over Rs 24 crore in at least seven cases this month. Interestingly, in all the cases, the contraband was being smuggled from Bangkok.



According to the Customs sources, in the intervening night of October 27-28, during the baggage scanning, the Airport Customs officials made a significant seizure of contraband at the Mumbai airport from the passenger arriving from Bangkok. The operation resulted in the seizure of 4.856 kilograms of suspected ganja (Marijuana), valued at approximately Rs 4.85 crores.The passenger had packed the contraband in vacuum packets made of transparent plastic like material which were further concealed in boxes of food items and kept inside the passenger's trolley bag. The Passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

"The modus-operandi used in all the cases were similar and the passengers had arrived from Bangkok. It is highly possible that the same syndicate is involved behind all these smuggling cases. We are probing about the suppliers and receivers of these consignments," said a Customs official.

Hydroponic weed is highly desirable in high society parties and rich people. The term Hydroponic Weed is referred to Cannabis grown without soil. This approach gives cannabis growers full control over plants which can produce reliable and faster harvest.