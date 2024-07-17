Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold & Electronic Items Worth ₹10 Crore; Visuals Surface

Seized gold concealed in electronic gadgets |

The Mumbai Airport Customs during July 10 & 14 has seized over 13.24 kilograms of gold & electronics items valued at Rs 10.33 crore and foreign currency valued at Rs 45 lakh across 24 cases. The gold was found concealed in various forms like gold dust in wax, crude jewellery, gold bars in an ingenious way inside, in clothes, between layers of paper, in the body, and on the body of passengers.

According to the Customs, five Indian nationals, travelling from Dubai (02), Abu Dhabi (02) and Jeddah (01) were intercepted and arrested after they were found carrying gold dust, crude gold chains and bangles having total net weight of 4850 grams concealed in the body, between layers of clothes, on the body and in the baggage.

Two Indian nationals, resident of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh and Haridwar, Uttarakhand were intercepted by CISF and handed over to Air Intelligence Unit of Customs and gold dust in wax having net weight 1950 grams was found concealed inside hand bags following which they were arrested.

The pictures of smuggled of gold concealed in various electronic items, clothes and more

During rummaging of one flight, gold dust in wax having gross weight of 3199 grams and provisional net weight of 3010 grams, provisionally valued at Rs. 1.89 crore was found concealed in the washroom of the aircraft under the tap water platform. Two foreign nationals, travelling to Bangkok were intercepted and foreign currency amounting to 7,300 Euros, 2,500 USD, 29,000 Pound Sterling and 12,000 New Zealand Dollars equivalent to INR 44.76 lakh was found concealed in special compartments tailored in the laptop bag being carried by the passengers, officials said.

"Sixteen Indian nationals, travelling from Abu Dhabi (12), Dubai (02), Bahrain (01), Sharjah (01), were intercepted and found carrying 3431 grams gold and electronic items valued at Rs 2.16 crore concealed in baggage, between two layers of papers, in the right-side pocket of trouser, on the body and in the body of passengers," said a Customs official.