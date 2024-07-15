 Inter-State Weapon Smuggling Ring Operating From Madhya Pradesh Busted; 2 Aides Of Canada-Based Terrorist Lakhbir Singh Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalInter-State Weapon Smuggling Ring Operating From Madhya Pradesh Busted; 2 Aides Of Canada-Based Terrorist Lakhbir Singh Arrested

Inter-State Weapon Smuggling Ring Operating From Madhya Pradesh Busted; 2 Aides Of Canada-Based Terrorist Lakhbir Singh Arrested

Punjab Police conducted a raid and arrested two operatives of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
Recovered Pistols and Ammunition | X (Twitter)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An illegal interstate weapon smuggling module operating from Madhya Pradesh was busted by Punjab Police on Monday. Punjab Police conducted a raid and arrested two operatives of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.

A case has been registered in connection with the matter at the State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar. An investigation is underway to further arrest the remaining accused and dismantle the illegal weapon smuggling racket operating from Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
Indore: Fraudster Dupes MP Online Shop Operator Of ₹2 Lakh, Arrested
article-image

According to information, an intelligence based operation was conducted and the police managed to nab two members of an interstate weapon smuggling module. The arrested members have been identified as operatives who used to operate under the orders of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.

In a X (Twitter) post, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said ," In an intelligence-based operation, Punjab Police busts interstate weapon smuggling module and apprehends 2 operatives of foreign-based terrorist Lakhbir @ Landa and recovers six sophisticated pistols along with magazines and ammunition,"

Read Also
Caught On Cam: Youths Vandalise Windows Of Cars Belonging To BJP Councillor, Govt Official In...
article-image

Talking to a pool of press, the DGP expressed his urgency to establish backward and forward linkages of the module and dismantle the illegal weapon smuggling racket operating from Madhya Pradesh.

Continuing, he said that a stern action will be taken against those who are involved in the illegal weapon and organised crime networks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Inter-State Weapon Smuggling Ring Operating From Madhya Pradesh Busted; 2 Aides Of Canada-Based...

Inter-State Weapon Smuggling Ring Operating From Madhya Pradesh Busted; 2 Aides Of Canada-Based...

MP Woman Carries Injured Husband On Her Back In Absence Of Stretcher At Dist Hospital; Video Viral

MP Woman Carries Injured Husband On Her Back In Absence Of Stretcher At Dist Hospital; Video Viral

MP Updates: Water Canons Fired To Disperse NSUI Students Protesting NEET Paper Leak In Bhopal; Youth...

MP Updates: Water Canons Fired To Disperse NSUI Students Protesting NEET Paper Leak In Bhopal; Youth...

WATCH: ‘High Command Kab Tak MP Mein Hare Hue Neta Ko Kaam Sikhaega,’ MP Congress’ Ajay...

WATCH: ‘High Command Kab Tak MP Mein Hare Hue Neta Ko Kaam Sikhaega,’ MP Congress’ Ajay...

Bihar Youth Caught Taking Exam On Behalf Of Younger Brother In Madhya Pradesh

Bihar Youth Caught Taking Exam On Behalf Of Younger Brother In Madhya Pradesh