 Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 2.947 Kg Of Gold Worth ₹2.1 Crore In 3 Cases
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
24 KT Gold jewellery concealed under passenger's clothes (L) & 24 KT Gold dust in wax concealed by passenger inside the safety jacket compartment of his seat in flight (R) |

The Mumbai Airport customs seized 2.947 Kg of gold provisionally valued at ₹ 2.104 Crore across three different cases on Friday night. 

About The Seizure

On the basis of specific intelligence, the Air Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Airport Customs recovered 2.250 kg of 24 KT Gold dust in wax concealed in the safety jacket compartment under the seat of the aircraft landing in Mumbai. 

24 KT Gold dust in wax concealed by passenger inside the safety jacket compartment of his seat in flight

24 KT Gold dust in wax concealed by passenger inside the safety jacket compartment of his seat in flight |

article-image
24 KT Gold jewellery concealed under passenger's clothes

24 KT Gold jewellery concealed under passenger's clothes |

article-image

The men in white intercepted passengers on the basis of profiling in another two on arrival from Dubai and Doha attempting to smuggle 24 KT Crude Gold Jewellery and 24 KT Gold dust in wax with a total net weight of 602.00 grams provisionally valued at Rs 49.79 lakh.

The contraband gold items were concealed in person and in the body cavity of the passengers. Both the flyers were arrested under the Customs Act for smuggling and duty evasion. 

