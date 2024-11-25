Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 22 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹22.39 Crore From 2 Bangkok Passengers

The seized marijuana |

On 24th November, 2024, on the basis of profiling, the officers at CSM International Airport, made a significant seizure of NDPS goods (Hydroponic Weed) in 02 cases having total net weight of 22.399 Kgs having an illicit market value of approx ₹ 22.39 crores.

Highlights of the case

● On the basis of profiling, the officers at CSM International Airport, Mumbai, intercepted 2 passengers arriving from Bangkok, and from one passenger recovered 8.337 Kgs (net weight) of suspected Hydroponic Weed (Marijuana), having illicit market value of approx ₹8.33 crores, and from another passenger recovered 14.062 Kgs (net weight) of suspected Hydroponic Weed (Marijuana), having illicit market value of approx ₹14.06 crores. The passengers had concealed the NDPS goods in vacuum sealed packets, and inside the food packets kept in the baggage carried by them. 02 Persons were arrested under the NDPS Act of 1985.