Mumbai Airport Authority Files Case Against Woman Attempting to Travel to Oman Without Proper Clearance

Mumbai: The airport authority has filed a case against an individual for attempting to travel to Oman without obtaining the necessary clearance from the Protector of Emigrants (POE). The 30-year-old woman had intentions to work as a maid in Oman but tried to do so on a tourist visa.

According to the FIR, on September 29, at 6 pm, Laxmi Durga Balam (30) from Andhra Pradesh arrived at Mumbai International Airport with the intention of traveling to Kuwait. During the immigration check, her passport revealed an Emigration Check Required (ECR) status. The immigration officer became suspicious about her employment visa and initiated an investigation. However, Laxmi could not provide satisfactory answers to the officer's inquiries. Consequently, the officer handed her over to the Wing Incharge for further investigation.

POE clearance

The Wing Incharge's investigation revealed that Laxmi was illiterate and sought employment in Gulf countries. An agent named Aruna from Kuwait had contacted her, promising a maid job. Laxmi obtained an employment visa through an Indian agent named Vekana from Andhra Pradesh. Since Laxmi was to work as a housemaid, the rules required Protector of Emigrants (POE) clearance. As per Vekana's plan, Laxmi was to first travel to Oman on a tourist visa and then proceed to Kuwait on an employment visa.

The immigration officer filed a case against Laxmi under section 420 (cheating and dishonesty) at Sahar police station on September 30.

