Mumbai: Air Traffic Soared 35% At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport In 2023

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport | File Photo

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) recorded its highest-ever traffic of 51.58 million in 2023, indicating a remarkable 35% growth compared to 2022. The airport also demonstrated a significant recovery, with a 110% increase in passenger traffic in 2023 compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

In 2023, CSMIA experienced a total of 334,391 air traffic movements (ATMs), marking a 20% growth from 2022’s 277,052 ATMs, witnessing growth in both domestic and international passenger traffic.

Top domestic & international destinations for CSMIA

Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai remained the top domestic destinations for CSMIA, while Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi continued to be the preferred international destinations. Among airlines, IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India led the domestic market.

Last year, the airport recorded its highest-ever single-day passenger traffic on November 25, with 167,132 passengers. Additionally, CSMIA achieved its highest-ever single-day ATMs on November 11, reaching a total of 1,032. December saw the highest monthly traffic, reaching 4.89 million, a 13% growth compared to December 2022.

Meanwhile, the airport maintained a diverse global network, with the Middle East dominating at 35%, followed by Australasia at 23%, Europe at 19%, North America at 15%, and Africa at 8%.