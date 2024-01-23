Mumbai: Man Submits Fake B.Tech Certificate For UK Student Visa, Deception Uncovered At Mumbai Airport

IANS

A 25-year-old man attempted to deceive authorities by submitting a fake B.Tech Certificate in order to obtain a UK student visa and attempted to travel to the United Kingdom. A case has been filed at Sahar police station.

Deception unveiled at Mumbai Airport

According to the police report, On January 21, at 12 pm, Rakesh Rao Shakunshala arrived at Mumbai International Airport intending to travel to the United Kingdom. He presented his passport and boarding pass at the immigration counter for verification. The immigration officer discovered a student visa on page no.5 of the passport. When questioned about his education qualifications and intended course of study in the UK, Rakesh failed to provide a satisfactory response.

Upon asking for the education documents, Rakesh submitted a mark sheet and a B. Tech Degree certificate from Kakatiya University Warangal. However, the office noted the absence of a logo on both the mark sheet and the degree certificate, as well as the use of low-quality paper. Subsequently, the immigration officer handed Rakesh over to the Wingh Incharge for further investigation.

Scam unveiled

The Wing incharge initiated the inquiry and discovered that Rakesh was actually a student of JB Institute of Technology (Engineering College), Dehradun, who had failed the last year. Seeking a better future in the UK, Rakesh obtained the fake mark sheet and degree certificate from a Xerox shopkeeper for ₹10,000 and subsequently secured a UK student visa. The officer cross-checked the information by emailing the college, which confirmed that Rakesh was not a bona fide student.

Consequently, the officer filed a case against Rakesh under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code at Sahar police station on January 21