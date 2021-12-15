e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 6,984 new COVID-19 cases, 8,168 recoveries and 247 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 10:09 AM IST

Mumbai air quality in 'moderate' category; AQI at 120

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | ANI

Representative Image | ANI

Advertisement

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai is presently at 120 (overall) in the 'moderate' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 10:09 AM IST
Advertisement