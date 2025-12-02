 Mumbai Air Quality Improving, BMC Claims As Crackdown On Polluting Sites Intensifies Across City
Mumbai has recorded a steady improvement in air quality as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation intensifies enforcement of pollution-control measures across construction sites and government projects. With wind speeds rising and strict monitoring underway, the city’s AQI has improved consistently since 26 November 2025.

Tuesday, December 02, 2025
article-image
Mumbai’s air quality has shown a marked improvement over the past few days, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation attributing the positive trend to strict enforcement of pollution-control measures across the city and suburbs. Officials said the Air Quality Index has been consistently improving since 26 November 2025, with the most significant progress recorded in the last forty-eight hours.

Wind speed, which had remained low at around three to four kilometres per hour until 28 November, has now increased to between ten and eighteen kilometres per hour, aiding the dispersal of pollutants.

Strict Action Against Non Compliant Projects

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani has directed that enforcement continue without pause against private construction sites and government projects found violating pollution norms. Several sites have already been served stop work notices for non-compliance with the earlier twenty-eight-point guideline.

Gagrani clarified that the Graded Response Action Plan Stage 4 is currently not applicable to Mumbai. However, the corporation has intensified monitoring to ensure that all pollution-control directives continue to be implemented firmly.

Ninety-four Mobile Squads On Ground

To ensure widespread compliance, the BMC has deployed ninety four mobile squads across every administrative ward. These teams are inspecting private construction sites and major public works such as road and metro projects. They are also checking sensor based AQI monitoring devices installed at construction locations and issuing notices whenever irregularities are detected.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi is overseeing the daily execution of these measures.

Cleaner Fuels, Dust Control And Awareness Drives

Gagrani said the civic body is carrying out multiple pollution-control initiatives simultaneously. These include converting bakeries and crematoriums to cleaner fuels, using misting machines for dust suppression, washing major roads, and conducting large scale cleanliness drives. Public awareness campaigns are also underway to discourage waste burning and encourage compliance among citizens.

The Mumbai Port Authority has reportedly acted upon BMC’s request to stop bonfires within its premises, which were contributing to local pollution levels.

BMC Calls For Full Compliance

The BMC reiterated that the improvement in Mumbai’s AQI is the result of coordinated efforts on multiple fronts. With wind conditions now favourable, the civic body stressed the need for continued discipline from all stakeholders.

Gagrani urged private, government, and semi government project heads to adhere strictly to pollution-control guidelines. He appealed to bakeries to shift to clean fuels at the earliest and requested citizens to support the corporation by avoiding open waste burning.

With ANI Inputs

