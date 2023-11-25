Mumbai Air Pollution: Overall AQI Remains Moderate At 121; Colaba & BKC Breathe Poorly |

Mumbai: The city woke up to sunny skies in the morning on Saturday. Mumbai has been witnessing clear skies for the past few days, however the air remains somewhat deteriorated throughout the city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) however predicted clear skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency predicted that the city and suburbs will see sunny skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Saturday are likely to be between 23°C to 29°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Saturday morning was recorded at 25.6°C while the humidity was 76%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 121.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 230 AQI Poor

Andheri: 106 AQI Moderate

Malad: 133 AQI Moderate

BKC: 238 AQI Poor

Borivali: 121 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 133 AQI Moderate

Worli: 93 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 132 AQI Moderate