Mumbai Air Pollution Crackdown: 102 Bakeries Get Stop Work Notices For Using Wood & Coal, Shift To Clean Fuel Begins |

Mumbai’s growing air pollution concerns have prompted civic authorities to take stricter action against businesses contributing to deteriorating air quality. Emissions from vehicles, dust from unauthorised construction activities, and smoke from bakery chimneys are among the factors worsening the city’s pollution levels.

According to Mumbai Live, in response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the pollution control board have directed bakeries and other establishments across the city to stop using wood and coal as fuel. Authorities believe shifting to cleaner alternatives will help reduce smoke emissions and improve overall air quality.

Stop Work Notices Issued To Non Compliant Bakeries

The civic administration recently issued Stop Work Notices to 102 bakery operators who continued using wood and coal despite earlier warnings. Officials said the action was taken after repeated instructions to adopt cleaner fuel sources went unheeded.

At the same time, authorities noted that several bakery owners have started responding to the directive. According to civic officials, 175 bakery operators have already moved away from traditional fuel sources and begun using green fuel instead.

Deputy Commissioner Avinash Kate from the Environment and Climate Change Department of the BMC said that 69 bakeries have already initiated the transition to fuel based ovens as part of the shift towards cleaner operations.

Court Direction And Push For Cleaner Fuel

The action also follows directions from the Bombay High Court, which during a hearing on 9 January 2025 instructed businesses to move away from wood and coal. The court had given establishments six months to adopt alternative and cleaner fuel options.

Municipal authorities are now enforcing the directive more strictly, asking bakery operators to switch to fuels such as PNG or LPG. Officials say these fuels release far fewer pollutants compared to traditional wood and coal fired ovens.

Civic officials have also warned that bakery operators failing to comply with the clean fuel mandate may face cancellation of their licences. Authorities say the step is necessary as the city looks for long term solutions to control rising pollution and protect public health.

